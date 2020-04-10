Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0011

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Desire has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $11,326.10 and $5,001.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.02302929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.03392703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00615256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00783220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00522493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

