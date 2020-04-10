DEUTSCHE POST A/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

