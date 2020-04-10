Diamond (DMD) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $744,256.67 and $398.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002248 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,454,939 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

