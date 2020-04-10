Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.49 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $40.49 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.02745070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00201716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.