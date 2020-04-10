Digiwage (WAGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $12,997.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00338515 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00419402 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.