DigixDAO (DGD) Market Cap Reaches $61.34 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $61.34 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.67 or 0.00443587 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, AirSwap, OKEx and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02744756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202340 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029403 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000709 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbns, AirSwap, BigONE, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

