Dimension Chain Hits Market Cap of $30.15 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $30.15 million and $390,988.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00027931 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014181 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

