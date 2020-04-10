Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.26. 2,368,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.