Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.55. 7,093,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,890. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.79, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $67,825,573. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.