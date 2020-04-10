Diversified Trust Co Buys 17,467 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,317,677 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.38. 4,209,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,645. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

