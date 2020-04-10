Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.74.

FedEx stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.29. 4,745,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,667. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

