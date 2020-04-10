Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

