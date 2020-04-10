Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 106,413 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 272.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 205,201 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,163,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,618,641 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.