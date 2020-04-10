Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,218,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,312,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

