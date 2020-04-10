Diversified Trust Co Has $2.89 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 495.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA remained flat at $$108.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,225. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.