Diversified Trust Co Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

