Diversified Trust Co Has $37.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,632,227 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.