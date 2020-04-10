Diversified Trust Co Has $5.35 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.26.

Shares of MA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.98. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,088 shares of company stock worth $126,046,303. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

