Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $9,311,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

NYSE C traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 43,631,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,075,940. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

