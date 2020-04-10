Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 718.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

NetEase stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,027. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

