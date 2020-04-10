Diversified Trust Co Invests $3.40 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.98.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

