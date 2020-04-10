Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,513 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 702,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 451,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 393,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. 2,585,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.