Diversified Trust Co Purchases 39,493 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 198.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,493 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

