Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,262 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 162.2% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 72.1% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.6% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 44,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 60.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $113.10. 2,688,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,264. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

