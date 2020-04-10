Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,898,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,314,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,404,000 after buying an additional 121,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.89. 5,192,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.