Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 855.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,387 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 7,871,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

