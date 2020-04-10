Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $48.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,420.64. 1,030,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,492.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,853.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,855.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

