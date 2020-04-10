Diversified Trust Co Sells 349,517 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,517 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $68.24. 11,792,094 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.6936 per share. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

