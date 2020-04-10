Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,711 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.