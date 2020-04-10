Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.92. 3,743,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

