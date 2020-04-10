Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after buying an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.74. 2,251,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

