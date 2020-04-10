Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,576 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 7.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 1,914,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,075. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.

