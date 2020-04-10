Dragon Coins Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,827.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $8,827.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.02745070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00201716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.