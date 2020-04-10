DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Cap of $221,977.70

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $221,977.70 and $374.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019375 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005159 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.