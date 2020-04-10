EBCoin Hits One Day Volume of $21,598.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $491,782.00 and approximately $21,598.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, EBCoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 378.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02734309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

