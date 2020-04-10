Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 425,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

NYSE:ECL traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

