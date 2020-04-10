Edge (DADI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $2,437.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.04636545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,566,094 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, FCoin, KuCoin, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

