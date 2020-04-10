EDUCare Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.18 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. EDUCare has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $2.18 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 14% against the dollar. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 389.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.