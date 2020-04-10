Electroneum Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, Bitbns and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $83,192.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,059,871,729 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

