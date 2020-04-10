Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,271,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,257 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 100.0% of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lilly Endowment Inc. owned approximately 11.84% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $15,713,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,657 shares of company stock worth $118,138,971. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.03.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,686. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

