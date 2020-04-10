Elitium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85,421.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Elitium has a market cap of $8.61 million and $85,421.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00011246 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 375.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.02709356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00201880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

