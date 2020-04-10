EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for EMCORE in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EMCORE’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

EMKR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

