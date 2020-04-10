Emercoin Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $8,956.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039307 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,419,543 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, Upbit, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

