Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $795,665.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.01062312 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00258856 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, Upbit, Coinall, BitForex, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

