EOS Price Hits $2.53 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00036464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Instant Bitex, Zebpay and Binance. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $3.44 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,365,845 coins and its circulating supply is 921,665,834 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, Exmo, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Tidex, BitFlip, Bibox, Huobi, CoinEx, Kuna, BigONE, Rfinex, RightBTC, Upbit, Bilaxy, Ovis, Bit-Z, Liqui, BCEX, IDCM, Coinbe, DragonEX, ABCC, ChaoEX, Koinex, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Coinrail, QBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Coinsuper, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Bitbns, LBank, C2CX, Kraken, Cobinhood, OEX, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Vebitcoin, BtcTrade.im, DOBI trade, Exrates, EXX, CoinBene, Tidebit, COSS, IDAX, OpenLedger DEX, Neraex, Coinone, WazirX, Binance, Poloniex, YoBit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

