Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. Evercore ISI downgraded Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

CLB stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $75.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 508,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

