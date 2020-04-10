Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First American Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,341,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

