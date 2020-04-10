Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.83. 2,976,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average is $193.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

