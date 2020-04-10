Ether Zero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69,919.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $69,919.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.02322308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,963,908 coins and its circulating supply is 168,934,495 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

