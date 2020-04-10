Ethereum Classic Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $5.34 or 0.00076973 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Koineks, Cryptomate and Gatehub. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $621.37 million and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.02298363 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Exrates, CoinEx, Korbit, Cryptopia, Kraken, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Bitfinex, BCEX, Liquid, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, FCoin, Gatehub, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, Huobi, BigONE, YoBit, ABCC, BitForex, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, OKCoin International, Coinut, CoinTiger, Coinone, BTC Markets, Bitbns, Ovis, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, CoinEgg, C-CEX, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinsuper, HBUS, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Bit-Z, OKEx, CPDAX, CoinBene, RightBTC, LBank, Cryptomate, ChaoEX, Coinhub, Upbit, C2CX, Coinnest, Coinroom, QBTC, Bitsane, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinbase Pro, EXX, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

